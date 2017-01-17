TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: Winter Wednesday Artists Nicole Atkins and Ryley Walker

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with Jim James.

2pm – Josh Ritter (KCD Theatre Jan. 20 & 21st)

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

4pm – Posh Hammer

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

With their latest album, titled Sweet High Rise, Loamlands reach past their folk-punk roots to take on urgent political and social issues.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, eTown welcomes two new and upcoming acts to the solar-powered stage at eTown Hall. First up, New York City-based rock duo The London Souls unleash their unique reinvention of classic rock and roll stylings, channeling the great spirits of Buddy Miles and Jimi Hendrix, while maintaining their own intense originality and virtuosic musical communication formed by decades of playing music together since their childhood years. Austin-based bluegrass outfit Wood & Wire also makes their first visit to share a fresh take on the classic sounds of the genre. All of this, plus a great eChievement Award story about an Oregon man who developed a program that gives musical instruments to at-risk kids. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

