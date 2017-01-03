TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: Stephen Stills turns 72!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests. Today, listen for Crash Test Dummies.

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Angel Olsen’s latest release, My Woman, topped music year-end lists in 2016. On today’s episode of the Cafe, she shares songs from that album live.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, we’re back at Red Rocks Amphitheater – heaven on Earth for music lovers – where we’ll pick up where we left off in last week’s episode, featuring more music from singer/songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov. Also joining in on the musical fun this week is our old friend, and early eTown musical guest, Ani DiFranco. eTown host Nick Forster will catch up with Ani backstage during the interview portion this week, and we’ll hear a combination of classic and new material from Ani and her band – all of this from one of the most majestic musical settings on the planet. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.