TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: Roxy Music (lead guitarist Phil Manzanera is 66 today)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

12pm – Louisville band Maximon premieres a new song from their upcoming album!

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with Mondo Cozmo.

2pm – Alexandra Savior

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora is only 20, but has earned great critical acclaim for her first full-length album, All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, eTown welcomes two newcomers to the fold for lots of great music and conversation. Indie-folk outfit Blind Pilot makes the trek to eTown’s solar-powered stage from Portland, Oregon to share music from their latest album, And Then Like Lions. Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Mirah also makes her first stop in eTown. You’ll learn more about her DIY approach to writing and recording music, plus her interesting life growing up in a family of traveling activists, during her interview with eTown host Nick Forster. All of this, plus an excellent eChievement Award story about a group that is combating the negative health and environmental effects of primitive cooking in the Himalayas. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.