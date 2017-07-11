Tuesday Featured Artist: LCD Soundsystem is playing at this year’s Forecastle Festival this Saturday night!

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Natalie Prass who is opening for New Pornographers Forecastle After Party @ Headliners this Saturday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Veruca Salt

2pm – Interview with Waxahatchee

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

From growing up in LA to living in a 200-year-old gothic home in Virginia so her father could pursue priesthood, hear how Angelica Garcia’s range of experiences has shaped her music on her debut album, Medicine for Birds.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. In this week’s back-by-popular-demand airing of eTown, legendary guitarist, composer and long-time friend of the show Bill Frisell visits our solar-powered stage to share music from his latest collection of recordings inspired by television and film. Also joining us is independent folk artist Sam Amidon who began cutting his musical teeth at a young age, growing up in a musical household. Lots of great music and conversation on the show this week, plus an inspiring eChievement Award story.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.