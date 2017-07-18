Tuesday Featured Artist: Bob Schneider (this Sunday at Headliners!)

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Travis Linville who is opening for Bob Schneider at Headliners this coming Sunday, July 23rd.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Frightened Rabbit

2pm – Interview with Spoon

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Legendary British folk singer, Shirley Collins, performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades in an encore edition of the next World Cafe. She shares the painful personal experience that kept her from singing for decades and what finally led her back to recording.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, eTown is proud to welcome hip-hop artist and community activist Brother Ali for his very first visit to the show. Brother Ali will share his unique take on rap music, as well stories on his background, what it was like growing up with albinism, and his musical quest to spread a positive message through music. Also with us is long-time friend of the show, Chuck Prophet, plus we will check in with a scientist from NASA to hear about the challenges and triumphs over the organization over the last few years.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.