Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists – Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, and Zach Longoria Project

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Joywave who is opening for Young The Giant & Cold War Kids at the Louisville Palace on August 2nd.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with DJ Shadow (tonight at Mercury Ballroom)

2pm – In-studio with Jade Bird (passing through town)

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Feist is back with her first album in six years; it’s called Pleasure. Tune in to the World Cafe to find out more about the complex emotions behind the record and how it represents a period of reflection for the famed Canadian singer.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Philadelphia born R&B artist Aaron Livingston (AKA Son Little) grew up a preacher’s son, and has sense put those natural musical influences into a career that has included collaborations with Mavis Staples and The Roots, as well as electronic artists such as RJD2. His unique sound combines the old with the new to create a vibe that is all his own, and right at home in eTown. Also with us is Grammy nominated artist and Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductee Chris Daniels, who shares some great music, plus stories about his life-changing struggle with Leukemia. All of this, plus an amazing in-person eChievement Award story about a Rwandan man who is turning poachers into protectors of the environment.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.