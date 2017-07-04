Tuesday Featured Artist: Bill Withers turns 79 today!

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Mojoflo who is playing tonight on the Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park for our 4th of July celebration!

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound features Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

2pm – Bela Fleck and his half-brother Sasha Paladino

3pm – The Two Sides of Sgt. Pepper: An Honest Appraisal of The Beatles’ Classic

Musicians, writers and fans explore the lore and speak their minds on the Beatles’ landmark album SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND marking its 50th anniversary.

4-6pm – Why Monterey Pop Mattered

An appreciation of the 1967 Monterey International Pop Festival, generally recognized as the first pop or rock festival of all-time. It featured 33 acts in 3 days in June in 1967 and catapulted stars like Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, The Who and Jimi Hendrix into the American media spotlight. A panel of music writers and photographers join festival co-producer Lou Adler, documentary filmmaker DA Pennebaker, guitarist Steve Cropper, and Grace Slick of the Jefferson Airplane to discuss what was so special about Monterey Pop with host Paul Ingles.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Hurray For The Riff Raff perform live music from their latest release, The Navigator – which sees band leader Alynda Segarra digging into the Puerto Rican roots of her ancestry and the musical textures of the Bronx where she grew up. We also celebrate the 4th of July with some of our favorite Americana and roots tracks!

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. In this week’s back-by-popular-demand airing of eTown, legendary guitarist, composer and long-time friend of the show Bill Frisell visits our solar-powered stage to share music from his latest collection of recordings inspired by television and film. Also joining us is independent folk artist Sam Amidon who began cutting his musical teeth at a young age, growing up in a musical household. Lots of great music and conversation on the show this week, plus an inspiring eChievement Award story. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.