Tuesday Featured Artist: Drive-by Truckers play tomorrow night for the Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam on The Great Lawn!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Paul Carrack on The Speed of Sound.

2pm – Interview with Mike + The Mechanics

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Gorillaz play a set from their first album in seven years, called Humanz. And Portugal. The Man showcase danceable music from their upcoming album, Woodstock.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week eTown welcomes back singer/songwriter and Punch Brothers’ banjo player Noam Pikelny to hear some of his musical creations as a solo artist, and discuss his latest release, entitled Universal Favorite. Also with us is the Miami-based, “sacred steel” band – The Lee Boys, who bring their powerhouse, gospel-influenced sound to eTown’s solar-powered stage for the first time. All of this, plus we’ll catch up with New York-based author Jonathan Rose, to discuss the topic of his latest book, The Well-Tempered City, that deals with repurposing old buildings into sustainable structures. Don’t miss it!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.