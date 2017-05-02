Tuesday Featured Artist: Drive-by Truckers play tomorrow night for the Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam on The Great Lawn!
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Paul Carrack on The Speed of Sound.
2pm – Interview with Mike + The Mechanics
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Gorillaz play a set from their first album in seven years, called Humanz. And Portugal. The Man showcase danceable music from their upcoming album, Woodstock.
8-9pm: eTown
Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week eTown welcomes back singer/songwriter and Punch Brothers’ banjo player Noam Pikelny to hear some of his musical creations as a solo artist, and discuss his latest release, entitled Universal Favorite. Also with us is the Miami-based, “sacred steel” band – The Lee Boys, who bring their powerhouse, gospel-influenced sound to eTown’s solar-powered stage for the first time. All of this, plus we’ll catch up with New York-based author Jonathan Rose, to discuss the topic of his latest book, The Well-Tempered City, that deals with repurposing old buildings into sustainable structures. Don’t miss it!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.