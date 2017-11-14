Tuesday Featured Artist: My Morning Jacket

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Featured today is Nashville band Blank Range, opening for Jessica Lea Mayfield at Zanzabar on Saturday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – Speed of Sound with Filthy Friends

2pm – Interview with Alex Lahey

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Steve Winwood visits the Cafe tonight.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.