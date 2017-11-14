Tuesday Featured Artist: My Morning Jacket
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Featured today is Nashville band Blank Range, opening for Jessica Lea Mayfield at Zanzabar on Saturday.
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1:30 – Speed of Sound with Filthy Friends
2pm – Interview with Alex Lahey
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Steve Winwood visits the Cafe tonight.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.