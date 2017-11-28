Tuesday Featured Artist: Randy Newman turns 74!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s focus is The Easy Leaves. who will be appearing with Pokey LaFarge tomorrow at Headliners.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – Speed of Sound with Real Estate

2pm – Interview with Ezra Furman

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

London-based singer songwriter Jade Bird traveled to upstate New York to record her new EP called Something American. It was produced by Simone Felice of the Felice Brothers. Bird is just 20 years old, but there is great depth and maturity to her music which draws inspiration from folks like Neil Young, Son House and Bob Dylan.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.