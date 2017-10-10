Support your listening by becoming a member today!
Tuesday Featured Artist: John Prine turns 71!
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today we focus on Suzanne Santo, appearing with Willie Watson this Friday at Zanzabar.
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1:30 – Speed of Sound with The Japandroids
3-6pm: Laura Shiner
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
4:00 – A visit from Beats Antique (Mercury Ballroom tonight)
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.