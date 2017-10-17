Tuesday Featured Artist: Deer Tick (Psst, they’re also playing at Headliners tonight!)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Louisville garage-rockers Cereal Glyphs are featured today.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30 – Speed of Sound with Tedeschi Trucks Band

2pm – Interview with Adrian Belew

3-6pm: Laura Shiner

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured. NO PAWS REPORT TODAY, WILL BE BACK NEXT WEEK

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Deer Tick has not one but two new albums: the folkier, acoustic based Volume 1 and the heavier, punky sounding Volume 2. Deer Tick performs live music from both sides and talk about the transition from party animals to family men, who admit they still enjoy a good party.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

