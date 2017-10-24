Tuesday Featured Artist: Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn (playing this Saturday at KCD Theater!)

6-9am: Mel

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Featured today is Remo Drive appearing Friday at Zanzabar.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – Speed of Sound with Portugal.The Man.

2pm – Interview with Phoebe Bridgers

3-6pm: Laura Shiner

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jonny Lang had his first platinum record at 15 years old. As a teen on the road, there was partying and there was drinking. Jonny Lang tells us about the sobering moment that stopped it all, and performs live music from his new album Signs plus his biggest hit “Lie to Me” on the World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.