Tuesday Featured Artist: The Lone Bellow who play at Headliners this Saturday, Oct. 7!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today we check out Mass Gothic opening tonight for Modest Mouse.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Phoenix

2:00pm – Vandaveer in-studio!

3-6pm: Laura Shiner

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

4:30pm – Michael Washburn who is writing the 33 1/3 book about Tom Petty’s Southern Accents album and will stop by to guest DJ a set and talk about Tom.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

We will be honoring the late Tom Petty. The new hour will include selections from his 2016 WC interview and live performance with Mudcrutch, and selections from author Warren Zanes’ 2015 WC interview regarding his book Petty: The Biography.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.