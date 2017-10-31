Tuesday Featured Artist: Halloween Favorites all day into the night! Bwaaaaahahahah!

6-9am: Count Dukula

9am-Noon: John The Grim Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kill Merry Death

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1pm – Interview with Wax Fang

2pm – Interview with Howell Dawdy

3-6pm: Laura Darkness

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Fanger

World Cafe is all dressed up for Halloween! From Michael Jackson to Nina Simone to Bauhaus

to Bowie to the Cranberries, we’ve got your holiday covered – so you don’t have to fear the

reaper, and can go back to worrying about whether you’ll run out of candy.

8-9pm: Woody’s Haunted Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Monster Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.