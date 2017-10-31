Tuesday Featured Artist: Halloween Favorites all day into the night! Bwaaaaahahahah!
6-9am: Count Dukula
9am-Noon: John The Grim Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.
Noon-3pm: Kill Merry Death
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1pm – Interview with Wax Fang
2pm – Interview with Howell Dawdy
3-6pm: Laura Darkness
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Fanger
World Cafe is all dressed up for Halloween! From Michael Jackson to Nina Simone to Bauhaus
to Bowie to the Cranberries, we’ve got your holiday covered – so you don’t have to fear the
reaper, and can go back to worrying about whether you’ll run out of candy.
8-9pm: Woody’s Haunted Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Monster Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.