Tuesday Featured Artist: Band of Horses who play at Bourbon & Beyond this coming weekend!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s focus is on Charlotte, NC indie rockers Junior Astronomers.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Dawes

2pm – Interview with Jessica Lea Mayfield

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Lone Bellow swam through a lot of change while making their newly released album Walk Into a Storm. Babies were born, one member dealt with alcoholism, they mourned the death of a close friend. Plus they relocated from Brooklyn to East Nashville. They play live and talk about facing change with Music City correspondent Ann Powers in a new Nashville Session.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. TIn this week’s installment of eTown, singer/songwriter and avid surfer Jack Johnson makes a triumphant return to eTown to share some of his latest music in front of the intimate audience at eTown’s solar-powered performance space – eTown Hall. Also joining us for the first time is Canadian folk artist Tamara Lindeman who regularly performs under the name The Weather Station. Sticking with oceanic weather-related themes, we’ll also check in with enviro-filmmaker Jeff Orlowski to talk about his latest film, Chasing Coral, which documents the disappearance of the world’s coral reefs. Don’t miss it!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.