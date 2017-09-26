Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists – Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, and Brooks Ritter

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Performance artist Helado Negro opening for Sylvan Esso this Thursday at Mercury Ballroom is today’s focus.

11:00am – Mudbone stops by to play live and talk to John!

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound w/Cage the Elephant

2:00pm – Siddhartha Khosla (This Is Us soundtrack)

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured. Today, we have special guest Kelsey Westbrook of Saving Sunny, Inc. to talk about Sunny’s Sol Fest happening Oct. 1st (formerly Pitty Fair) at St. Joseph Children’s Home.

4:00pm – Jazz bassist John Goldsby (Jimmy Can’t Dance)

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach is on the Cafe tonight.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.