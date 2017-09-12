Tuesday Featured Artist: Ben Folds turns 51 today! We celebrate by playing his music throughout today.

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s’ focus is Shannon Lay who is opening tonight for Kevin Morby @ Zanzabar.

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

After a 21-year hiatus, the British band Ride is back. They’ll perform a classic song or two as well as music from their new album, Weather Diaries. And we’ll find out what the band members have been up to since they went off the radar after their 1996 album Tarantuala and how they came back together.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, eTown welcomes legendary Grammy Award-winning country singer/songwriter Marty Stuart, along with his virtuosic band – The Fabulous Superlatives. Marty shares lots of music from his group’s latest release, Way Out West, as well as insightful conversation about his storied career as a recording artist, television personality and one time son-in-law to Johnny Cash. Also with us this week is singer/songwriter and eTown newcomer Cassandra Jenkins, plus we’ll check in with an author/photographer who is combining his skills to tell the story of climate change and wildfires. Be sure to tune in or podcast!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.