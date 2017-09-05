Tuesday Featured Artist: Queen in honor of Freddie Mercury‘s birthday. He would have been 71!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s feature is So.Cal. punkabilly trio The Rocketz, playing Headliners on Friday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound w/ Depeche Mode

2:00pm – Rainer Maria

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Sophie Payten grew up on a family farm in rural Australia, but went to school in the big city of Sydney. The songs she writes work well as acoustic campfire tunes, but under the moniker Gordi, Payten turns them into lush, sonic landscapes of loops. Gordi performs her songs and a cover of a Courtney Barnett song on the World Cafe.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week’s solar-powered musical meeting features an up-and-coming band that is already making waves, alongside a well-established musician who makes his first appearance on the show. Australian folk pop band Oh Pep! takes the stage to share music from the band’s debut release, plus Indiana-born / Nashville-based singer and piano virtuoso Jon McLaughlin shares some of his solo material, as well as a few songs with eTown’s house band – the eTones. Lots of great music and conversation with our musical guests, plus an enlightening interview with a young man who came up with a Smart Gun invention that could help make us all safer. Be sure to tune in!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.