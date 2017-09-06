After putting their followup to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence on hold in favor of revisiting their landmark The Joshua Tree LP, U2 are now back on track and we have the first single to Songs Of Experience. You’re The Best Thing About Me had it’s live debut during some of the encores on the Joshua Tree tour, and finds the Irish quartet in mid-tempo, familiar territory reminiscent of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb era classics like “Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own” and “Miracle Drug”. They’re playing to their strengths, so if the last couple records wasn’t your cup, this should hit you a little harder.