When Siddhartha Khosla, composer for NBC’s This Is Us, was asked to write a song for an episode that was suppose to sound like a hit song from the 70s, he probably didn’t expect it to actually become a hit song. But that’s exactly when “We Can Always Come Back To This” did exactly that, charging up the sales chart immediately after it’s episode aired. Now with Season 2 premiering tonight, Sidd spoke with Kyle Meredith about how he got involved with the show and the style he uses when creating the music for the episodes.

