If you ever need inspiration to get out and do something, just check out Van Morrison’s career discography. With a career nearing 50 years and 36 albums under his belt, almost all landing in the Billboard charts, Van has rarely stopped for a break. With album number 37 on the way, Morrison is still going strong, releasing music with his trademark sound yet keeping himself o’ so fresh while doing so. You can also hear Jason Rebello and Jeff Beck as guests on this latest cut. Roll With the Punches will be available September 22nd.