Maybe you know Van William from his former band, Port O’Brien, or maybe from his current band WATERS. But now it’s time to get to know Van William the solo artist. With a just-released EP, The Revolution, William has struck out on a new path, one more personal than he’s attempted yet. Van spoke with Kyle Meredith about the project, working with First Aid Kit, and the politics of Revolution.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Revolution” below!