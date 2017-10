Vance Joy broke out big in 2014 with his debut LP, Dream Your Life Away, and after touring the world for the last 3 years, plans to be back next year with a new LP. In the meantime, he’s just released a single, “Lay It On Me,” and spoke with Kyle Meredith about it’s origins, getting use to his new life, and partnering up with folks like YGAP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Lay It On Me” below!