Jeremy Larson cuts his time between his artist identity of Violents, which finds him teaming up with a different female singer for each release, and composing strings for various artists. For the former, he’s found a great collaborator in Phox’s Monica Martin on the new LP, Awake And Pretty Much Sober. For the latter, his ventures have found him supplying the strings for Prince’s Deliverance EP, a project that had him “truly humbled.”

Listen to the interview with Kyle Meredith above and then check out “Equal Powers” below.