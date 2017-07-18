If I ask if you’ve heard the new Waterboys and your answer is ‘no’, then come right over here and feast your ears on the new single! The rock veterans strike again with their single “If the Answer Is Yeah,” showcasing a bit of funk in this smooth, toe-tapping single. Known for having upwards of 70 past musicians in their arsenal- could be 71 but Steve wasn’t impressed by my kazoo playing- it’s hard for the band to not have a big, evolved sound. Out of All of This Blue is set to release September 8th, available for pre-order at Amazon and iTunes, limited edition formats also available.