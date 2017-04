Wax Fang will be celebrating the release of their new LP, Victory Lap, May 5 at Headliners, but for those of you who drop by Against The Grain Brewery tonight, you’ll get to hear the entire album in full at a listening party that will also include giveaways of the vinyl and a couple record players, too!

Scott and Corey dropped by to talk with Kyle Meredith about the new disc, which you can hear above. Then listen to the new single, “the Things I Do For Fun” below.