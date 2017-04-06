We’ve been waiting a long time for the new Wax Fang album, Victory Laps. The Louisville duo finally give us the relief we’ve so waited for on May 5th with an album release at Headliners. Before that, on April 13, they’re going to have a listening party at Against the Grain (7-10p), where they’ll also be giving away vinyl copies as well as Crosley C100 record players.

We’ve heard “The Pusher” already, but this morning brought a rock and roll anthem in the new single “The Things I Do For Fun.” Play it loud.