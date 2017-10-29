The Weather Station is the Ontario-based band led by singer, songwriter, and actress Tamara Lindeman, who has been recording richly narrative pop songs since the mid-00s. She describes The Weather Station’s just-released self-titled fourth album as her “rock and roll record… one that sounded how I wanted it to sound, which of course is nothing like rock and roll.” One of our favorite tracks, “Kept It All To Myself” explores her private experience of a relationship bogged down by non-communication and neuroses. Go ahead and grab it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

