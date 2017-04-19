6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1pm – Interview with Slothrust (tonight at Zanzabar)

2pm – Interview with Peter Hook (of Joy Division/New Order)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Members from the Louisville Leopard Percussionists who have their annual Big Gig at The Brown Theater this Sunday, April 23rd!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Garage blues group Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears come to terms with their past on their new album, Backlash.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.