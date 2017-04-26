6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1pm – Interview with Dan Auerbach

2pm – Maximon (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Whitehorse (tonight at Waterfront Wednesday!)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Aimee Mann knows that she has a reputation for writing depressing songs. For her new album, Mental Illness, she used this as permission to craft a set of down-tempo, acoustic ballads.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.