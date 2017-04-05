6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1pm – Interview with Damon Albarn

2pm – Interview with Daye Jack

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – A visit from cast members of Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-A-Long (this Sunday at Headliners)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Rock & Roll pioneer Alejandro Escovedo survived a near-death experience on his honeymoon, with newfound perspective and a new album called, Burn Something Beautiful.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

9pm – Future Killer (this Saturday at Zanzabar with White Reaper)

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.