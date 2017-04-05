6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1pm – Interview with Damon Albarn
2pm – Interview with Daye Jack
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – A visit from cast members of Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-A-Long (this Sunday at Headliners)
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Rock & Roll pioneer Alejandro Escovedo survived a near-death experience on his honeymoon, with newfound perspective and a new album called, Burn Something Beautiful.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg
9pm – Future Killer (this Saturday at Zanzabar with White Reaper)
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.