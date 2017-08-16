6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Waterboys

2pm – Interview with Peter Perrett

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Rock and Roll legend, Chuck Berry, recently passed away at the age of 90. Three months after his death, Berry’s final album, Chuck, was released— one last gift to all his loving and dedicated fans. Chuck Berry’s son Charles Berry Jr. played guitar on the album and joins us to share stories of growing up, recording and touring with his late father on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.