6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Waterboys
2pm – Interview with Peter Perrett
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Rock and Roll legend, Chuck Berry, recently passed away at the age of 90. Three months after his death, Berry’s final album, Chuck, was released— one last gift to all his loving and dedicated fans. Chuck Berry’s son Charles Berry Jr. played guitar on the album and joins us to share stories of growing up, recording and touring with his late father on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.