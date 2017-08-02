6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Joe Scarborough of MSNBC fame

2pm – In-studio interview with Young The Giant who play tonight at The Louisville Palace!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Atlanta-based Manchester Orchestra step out of their crunchy, guitar-driven comfort zone in favor of sweeping, cinematic sounds on their latest release, A Black Mile to the Surface. They explain how scoring the film Swiss Army Man, starring Daniel Radcliffe, changed their approach to making albums and perform live on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

9pm – Aaron Tyler is stopping by to talk about the bands playing at Powwow 2017 in Sellersburg this Saturday.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.