6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Killers

2pm – Interview with Noah Gundersen

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

We all miss David Bowie and Prince, and the Nashville new wave punk rockers Republican Hair are no exception. Today they join Ann Powers for a live session and to discuss their EP, The Prince & The Duke, which includes tributes to the two late icons.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.