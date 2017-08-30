6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

2pm – In Lightning (playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for interviews with Iron & Wine at 3p and James Lindsey at 4p (both playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Widely known as the winners of NPR’s most recent Tiny Desk Contest, Tank and the Bangas are overnight sensations from New Orleans with a very unique soul-funk sound. Today they join us at the World Cafe to relive that Tiny Desk Concert experience and discuss their creative roots in poetry.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.