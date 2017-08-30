6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
2pm – In Lightning (playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)
3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher
Listen for interviews with Iron & Wine at 3p and James Lindsey at 4p (both playing tonight at Waterfront Wednesday)
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Widely known as the winners of NPR’s most recent Tiny Desk Contest, Tank and the Bangas are overnight sensations from New Orleans with a very unique soul-funk sound. Today they join us at the World Cafe to relive that Tiny Desk Concert experience and discuss their creative roots in poetry.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.