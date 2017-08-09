6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with The Lone Bellow (will be at Headliners on Oct. 7)

2pm – Interview with Pickwick

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Malian quartet Songhoy Blues met in the capital city of Bamako after a jihadi incursion that included the banning of music forced them to leave their homes in the north. The band performs songs from their desert punk inspired album Résistance, and talks about spreading the joyful spirit of Africa through music.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

9pm – Ben Sollee and Hal Reidling stop by to talk about Hal and Ben’s Bike-In this Thursday at Shelby Park!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.