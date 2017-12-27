6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Mark Murdock

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

World Cafe’s best interviews of 2017 continues! John Mayer shares how his relationship inspired songs have changed over the years and how he went “deeper” than ever penning The Search for Everything. And Hurray For The Riff Raff with their latest, The Navigator – the album sees band leader Alynda Segarra digging into her Puerto Rican roots.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.