6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Over The Rhine (tonight at The Bomhard Theater)

2pm – Interview with Lisa Loeb

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Christmas Music with the prize being our Album of The Month – Cheap Trick’s Christmas Christmas!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bette Smith always wanted to be a singer, but her dad – a church choir director – disapproved of singing secular music. After Bette’s dad died, she really decided to pursue her dreams. Bette found fan in Ray Charles, and Jimbo Mathus of Squirrel Nut Zippers produced her debut. Bette brings a 7-piece band to the next World Café.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.