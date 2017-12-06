6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Over The Rhine (tonight at The Bomhard Theater)
2pm – Interview with Lisa Loeb
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Christmas Music with the prize being our Album of The Month – Cheap Trick’s Christmas Christmas!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Bette Smith always wanted to be a singer, but her dad – a church choir director – disapproved of singing secular music. After Bette’s dad died, she really decided to pursue her dreams. Bette found fan in Ray Charles, and Jimbo Mathus of Squirrel Nut Zippers produced her debut. Bette brings a 7-piece band to the next World Café.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.