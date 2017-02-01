6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

Wednesday Worship Service – We dive into an artist’s catalog and tell the stories behind the songs.

1pm – Interview with Elbow

2pm – San Fermin

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Black History Month is celebrated.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and long-time friend and musician, Dave Givan! Tonight, Jim and Dave take you on a holiday trip through time and space…

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.