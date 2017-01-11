6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

Wednesday Worship Service – We dive into an artist’s catalog and tell the stories behind the songs. Today, listen for music by Bjork!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Cast members from Actors Theatre‘s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Legendary British folk singer, Shirley Collins, performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades. Plus, another British act, The Levellers, celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, Levelling the Land.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and long-time friend and musician, Dave Givan! Tonight, Jim and Dave take you on a holiday trip through time and space…

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.