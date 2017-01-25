6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

Wednesday Worship Service – We dive into an artist’s catalog and tell the stories behind the songs.

1pm – Interview with Ryan Adams

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

On a special Sense of Place: Melbourne edition of the World Cafe, King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizzard bring back the psychedelic rock sound of the 1960’s on their new album, Nonagon Infinity. Plus, garage rock trio Loose Tooth perform songs from their debut EP, Saturn Returns.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and long-time friend and musician, Dave Givan! Tonight, Jim and Dave take you on a holiday trip through time and space…

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.