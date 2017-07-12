6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm- Interview with Chris Robinson

2pm – Quiet Hollers will be with us before their show at this weekend’s Forecastle Festival!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Best known as David Letterman’s house band leader for 33 years, Paul Shaffer is back with The World’s Most Dangerous Band. Their new record features Shaggy, Jenny Lewis, Darius Rucker, and Bill Murray. Paul talks about his time with Dave, his gig playing in the original Saturday Night Live House band and his role as Artie Fufkin in the mockumentary cult hit This is Spinal Tap.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.