6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Conor Oberst
2pm – Interview with Aaron Lee Tasjan
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
In an encore edition of a special Nashville Session, country veteran Alison Krauss discusses Windy City, her first solo release in 18 years. She goes through what she loved about the classics she covered and how famed producer Buddy Cannon brought out her best. That’s the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.