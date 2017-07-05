6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm- Living Color interview

2pm – Mark Slaughter interview

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Todd Brashear of Wild & Woolly Video fame drops by to talk about an upcoming film series at the Louisville Free Public Library starting July 8th!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Today on the World Cafe is the indie rock quartet, Hippo Campus, from Minnesota. On their first full-length album, the group intended to write around a unified theme – exploring the impact of social media. Find out why that changed as they delved deeper into crafting the new songs.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

10pm – Lucky Pineapple drops by before their reunion show at Zanzabar this Friday!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.