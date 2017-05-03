6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
11am – Jericho Woods play a track from their brand new EP Better Now due out this Friday!
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1pm – Interview with Depeche Mode
2pm – Interview with Violents (new album & wrote the strings for the new Prince EP)
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
On her new album, Golden Eagle, Holly Macve’s haunting voice and emotionally impactful songs are a reflection of her trying past.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg
10pm – Sex Juice stops by before their show at Kaiju this Saturday!
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.