6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

11am – Jericho Woods play a track from their brand new EP Better Now due out this Friday!

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1pm – Interview with Depeche Mode

2pm – Interview with Violents (new album & wrote the strings for the new Prince EP)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On her new album, Golden Eagle, Holly Macve’s haunting voice and emotionally impactful songs are a reflection of her trying past.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

10pm – Sex Juice stops by before their show at Kaiju this Saturday!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.