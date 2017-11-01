6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Speed of Sound with Deep Purple

2pm – Interview with Blitzen Trapper

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: “Famous Smiths” in honor of The Smiths with giveaways of deluxe editions of The Queen is Dead album.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

After recording their new album In Spades, Afghan Whigs lost their guitarist to colon cancer.

Lead singer Greg Dulli reflects on losing his longtime collaborator who he calls irreplaceable, and the loss of other heroes including Prince. And the band performs – Afghan Whigs on the

World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.