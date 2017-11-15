6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Cheap Trick

2pm – Interview with Mick Rock

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Dawg Yawp plays tonight at Kaiju!

Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Television Families with giveaways of the This Is Us soundtrack.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Lost Bayou Ramblers are featured tonight.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.