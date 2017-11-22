6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Speed of Sound with Valerie June

2pm – Interview with Carly Johnson before her show at Mercury Ballroom this Saturday.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Thanksgiving

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

After two decades as an indie rock mad scientist, Beck did the most radical thing he could still do and put out a big shiny pop record, Colors. But does he see it that way? It’s a deep dive inside Beck’s music, new and old, to find out how growing up in the grittier part of LA helped shape his sound and how his own kids influenced the new disc.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.