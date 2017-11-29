6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
1pm – Speed of Sound with Angus & Julia Stone
2pm – MEMBERS ONLY SHOW WITH POKEY LAFARGE!
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is:
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Emily West looks like Faith Hill and sounds like a pop princess. She’s also had a top 40 country hit, been to rehab, and bounced back on America’s Got Talent – coming in second to a magician. Her latest album is called Symphonies – she describes it as “dark Disney”. She plays live and talks about the many twists and turns in her fairy tale.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
